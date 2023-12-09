Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a Pinellas County hit-and-run fatality.

According to a patrol report, a 2002-06 a gold Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling southbound on 49th Street North at about 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 28.

At the intersection of 58th Avenue North, the truck turned east and hit an 82-year-old Jacksonville man crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk. The pickup truck then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but later died on Dec. 1.

Witnesses said the victim was struck by the right side of the vehicle. Therefore, the truck would have damage to its right fender and engine hood, the report stated. Witnesses also noted that the truck had a louder than stock exhaust system and was in good condition other than fading paint.

Anyone with information about the incident, the vehicle or the driver is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.