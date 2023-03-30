Suspect critically injured after stand-off, shooting with St. Pete Police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A suspect is in critical condition after a stand-off and shooting with St. Pete Police overnight.

The St. Pete Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a barricaded man at a boarding house shortly before midnight.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police said the man exchanged gunfire with officers and was hit. He was taken to the hospital, where he's currently in critical condition. St. Pete Police said he's expected to survive his injuries.

Multiple people were evacuated from the home during the incident. No one else was injured, police said.

Police activated the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force to investigate the shooting.