Suntan Art Center open and bringing back events on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — After halting classes for much of the pandemic, a St. Pete Beach non-profit is back open and ready for business.

Artists in the area call the Suntan Art Center home, teaching classes for adults and kids.

They have classes for all kinds of mediums from drawing and painting with oils to learning glass art.

Bev Jackson, President of the Suntan Art center said, "I think that especially with the world is crazy it is today, it's really nice for people to have an escape to get away from some of that and come here. We're just starting with COVID being here for the last couple of years, we're just starting to get back into the swing of things. And so it's a nice place for people to gather in small groups right now and be able to share some of that camaraderie that they missed."

Every single week at Art Mart at the Paradise Grill in Pass-a-grille, you can find artists from the Suntan Art Center who are selling their items.

This year, the Suntan Art Center is also going to host Art Splash, a fundraiser for the non-profit.