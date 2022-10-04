Suncoast Animal League accepting donations to help animals impacted by Ian

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — While our neighbors down south continue to clean up the damage Hurricane Ian left behind, local animal organizations, like the Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, are asking for donations to help the animals impacted.

“We’ve already had so many donations, and it’s only been 24 hours,” said Rick Chaboudy.

Chaboudy is the executive director and co-founder of the Suncoast Animal League.

“Look around here,” Chaboudy said, looking at the donations filling up their thrift store at 1454 Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor.

People have dropped off packs and packs of food, paper towels, tissue, animal toys, dozens of bottles of bleach and much more.

“It still gets me right here,” Chaboudy said, patting his heart.

“Just 120 miles more to the north this could be us asking for the help right now,” Chaboudy said. “It’s sad that somebody has to go through it. We’re all thankful that it wasn’t us, and I think that has a lot to do with people really stepping up. It’s amazing.”

The Suncoast Animal League has several different locations set up for donations. You can find out those locations on their Facebook page, “Suncoast Animal League,” or on their website.

They still need Blankets, bottled water, medium and large pet crates, gas cards, more cat and dog food, pet bedding, and bleach.

Chadboudy said they will be taking their first trip down south Wednesday morning, making several trips due to the number of donations.

“We’re just thrilled that we’re in a position that we’re able to do this,” Chaboudy said.