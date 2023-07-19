Summer Book Bus delivers thousands of free books across Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Summer Book Bus is on the road in Pinellas County, working to combat learning loss through free books.
The bus makes an average of 70 stops across the county every summer and gives away nearly 10,000 free books in underserved neighborhoods.
The stops include libraries, communication recreation centers, family centers, childcare centers, schools and more.
Kids are invited onto the bus to pick two books to take home.
The bus is sponsored by the Juvenile Welfare Board in partnership with the school district. It's part of JWB's Early Readers, Future Leaders Grade-Level Reading Campaign.
See the remaining stops below:
July 19:
- 9 a.m. Northside BGCS 1035 Burlington Ave., St. Petersburg
- 10 a.m. Pinellas PAL - Landings 6835 54th Ave. N., Building F, St. Petersburg 33709
- 10:30 a.m. TweetyB’s 3001 34th St. N. Suite B, St. Petersburg 33713
- 11 a.m. B&GC: Pinellas Park 7790 61st Street N., Pinellas Park 3378
- 12:30 p.m. Tarpon Springs Aquarium 1722 N. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs 34689
- 1 p.m. B&GC: Royal Theater 1011 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg 33712
July 20:
- 9 a.m. SPPF MASTR Kids Friendship Missionary Baptist 300 31st St., South, St. Petersburg 33712
- 10 a.m. SPPF MASTR Kids 702 Queen St., St. Petersburg 33712
- 10 a.m. Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg 1450 16th St. N., St. Petersburg 33713
- 1 p.m. Forbes Recreation Center 6401 94th Ave. N, Pinellas Park 33782