Students in Pinellas high school vet program help prepare shelter pets for adoption

A vet program at one Pinellas County high school is not only helping students learn about animals but it's helping shelter pets get adopted.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 26, 2021
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A veterinary program at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School is not only helping students learn about animals but its helping shelter pets get adopted.

Students in the veterinary assisting program are teaming up with Pinellas County Animal Services. Each Monday animal services drop off several dogs and cats.

For the week, the animals are cared for and groomed by students, giving them the practical experience needed to become vet assistants.

They also socialize the animals, giving the pets a better chance of finding a forever home.

"I’ve known I wanted to be a vet since I was very little. And eventually, I knew I would have to go to vet school and all of those things but I never really expected I’d be able to start so young," said Sydney Glenn, High School Junior.

Pinellas County Animal Services picks up the animals on Thursdays and takes them back to the shelter where they are ready for adoption.

"We’re able to give the dogs and the cats a break from the shelter environment. We bring them here and they get one on one attention and they promote them on their Instagram as well," said Jennifer Renner with Pinellas County Animal Services.

If you're interested to learn more about adoptable animals click here.

