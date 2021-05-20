Watch
Stray bullets from separate shootings injure 2 people asleep in their homes, St. Pete Police say

Injuries are not life-threatening
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating two overnight shootings that injured two people who were asleep in their homes.

Police say they're looking into if the shootings are related but say they don't appear to be based on preliminary information.

According to authorities, the first victim is an 11-year-old boy who was shot in the foot. Police say that shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 7th Street South.

It appears someone fired shots somewhere outside the house and the stray bullet came inside and hit the boy, police say.

The second shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 21st Street South. Police say in that shooting a 43-year-old woman was shot in the lower leg.

Police say, in that shooting, it also appears the shots were fired somewhere outside in the roadway and the stray bullet came into the home.

Neither of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are actively working these cases and urge anyone with information to call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7711 or text SPPD plus your tip, to TIP411.

