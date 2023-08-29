Storm warnings and a wedding ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to Tropical Storm Idalia, on Monday afternoon, St. Petersburg's Mayor Ken Welch made one thing crystal clear—he wants residents to take the storm seriously.

"It will become stronger as it crosses warmer waters, and as we saw last year, one turn and that storm can bring devastating consequences to our area. So be prepared; we'll get through this as a city, and we'll see you on the other side of the storm," he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Pinellas County called for a mandatory evacuation of Zone A and mobile homes—which, according to the city's emergency management leaders, amounts to about 338,000 people. That evacuation order went into effect at 7 p.m.

They're people like Barbara Salley, who has a place in the South Pasadena Mobile Home Park. When we asked her her plans for the storm, she said she'd be sheltering in place.

"[I'm going to] just sit and hope for the best. Just wait it out," she said.

Fatima Chren lives near the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach. Chren told us she and her family have moved to and from the area three times in her life—each time, they were drawn back by the "laid-back" vibe of the city.

Chren says her family will closely watch the forecast for Tropical Storm Idalia. But as of now, they're also sheltering in place. Opting to hunker down at home, cook, and spend time together.

"We are all set. We have plenty in our pantry. We're not moving, we're not leaving the house because so far its kept at [possible] category three, so we're gonna stay put," she said.

On the beach, we found an out-of-town family who celebrated a vows renewal in the calm before the storm.

"It's eight years married with four kids, three boys and one girl," said Teshia Wilkowski.

Teshia Wilkowski and her husband, Joshua Wilkowski, are from Detroit, Michigan. They told us they've been together since high school, for 16 years.

For the happy couple, that commitment to each other allows them to weather the worry of a possible hurricane ruining their big day.

"I'm going crazy, everyone going crazy, we're just worried. Well, they're worried about getting home, I'm worried about how the wedding [was] going to look," said Teshia.

And when it comes to maintaining that happiness, the couple says the key is pretty simple.

"The secret is having it your way as a woman because we know best," Teshia laughed.

"Happy wife, happy life," laughed Joshua.

"We know best!" said Teshia.

It's a principle they'll be leaning on—as they, their family, and their wedding guests begin the 16-hour drive back to Michigan because their flights home were canceled.

"But it's okay; we're going to make the best of it. It's a road trip; we done renewed our vows our family [is] together, can't ask for more," said Teshia.

For those who aren't evacuating like the Wilkowskis, as of 7 a.m. On Tuesday morning, Pinellas County will have ten shelters open. Here's a complete list of locations:

