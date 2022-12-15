Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

NWS confirms EF 1 tornado knocks tree down into daycare in St. Petersburg; no injuries reported

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the severe weather that moved through early Thursday afternoon, a large tree fell over on a daycare building.
Tree into St. Pete daycare 12/15/2022
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 15:22:24-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service said an EF 1 tornado caused a large tree to fall over on a daycare building Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, calls about trees coming down started around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, including one that fell into St. Vincents Episcopal Church.

The church, located on the 5400 block of 9th Avenue North, houses a preschool where the tree fell. Fire Rescue crews went into the building and found it was not occupied when the tree fell on it and no injuries were reported.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said severe weather moved through early Thursday afternoon causing damage in the area.

Other crews also assessed multiple homes in the city for further damage from the severe weather.

Tree into St. Petersburg Daycare

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.