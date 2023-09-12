St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in St. Pete turns chapel into a joyful art show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rev. Ryan Whitley is known for his novel ways of getting new parishioners in the pews.

From taco nights to rock concerts, the leader of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church on St. Pete's Snell Isle will try anything as long as it fosters joy and fellowship.

That's why Father Ryan's chapel is currently an art gallery, showing off the beautiful work of men and women with special needs.

"This space is alive like never before," he said. "It's pure joy."

To see the art — and to buy the art, with proceeds going to the artists themselves — you gotta go to church.

Guests will see vibrant work by students at two ground-breaking local nonprofits that use imagination and expression to stress inclusivity: Creative Clay and PARC Center for Disabilities.

The theme of the exhibit is "The Good Earth" — the artists take that directive in both lovely and intense directions, from oceanfront vistas to darker works dealing with pollution and destruction.