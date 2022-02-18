St. Pete's Radius Church ends 'Love Week' with free services

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Radius Church in St. Petersburg spent the week of Valentine's Day giving back to the community in what it calls, "Love Week."

Members of the church are ending the week with a free event on Saturday, February 19 at their church located at 165 13th Street North in St. Pete.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free services include dental, HIV testing, Hep-C testing, COVID vaccines, flu shots, nasal spray (opioid prevention), mobile shower, laundry, food, clothing, haircuts, and hygiene items.

Church members are still searching for more volunteers to cut hair. For more information about the event and volunteer work contact Jeremy Knox at jjonknox@gmail.com.

To register click here.