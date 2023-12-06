St. Pete's Foodie Labs concept is a 'virtual food hall' for young chefs, happy diners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jessie Vallorosi, aka the Bagel Babe, hopes to one day open a brick-and-mortar storefront.

Her fluffy Jersey-style bagels are that good, and she knows they'll be a hit.

But for now, "this is like my second home here," she said of her current kitchen where she boils and bakes.

"Here" is the brand-new Foodie Labs in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District, a deliciously innovative concept that is not unlike a virtual food hall.

Young chefs not quite ready to open a major restaurant space — but are tired and cramped cooking from home or a food truck — can utilize eight ghost kitchens and food-prep stations, pop-up event space, and more.

Diners can then enjoy all these culinary delights by ordering online for pickup or delivery.

Joining the Bagel Babe right now are fellow "ghost kitchen" stars Cybel House of Chicken, Hoboken Eddie's BBQ, Privateers Land and Sea, and Toasty Bros. There's room for more.

Chefs and bakers like Rachel Beck of Nosh and Sarah Subrize of Cook Bake Nourish, plus the sinful creations of Happy Endings Fusion Desserts, utilize smaller food-prep stations.

The concept is the brainchild of longtime catering queen Kristin Zelinsky and food-industry vet (and food fan) Jim Pachence, who wanted to provide chefs with a lower-risk, learning-intense career bridge before diving into full-time, high-risk restaurant ownership.

For more on Foodie Labs and ordering food, go here.