Vegan croissants are a tasty hit for St. Pete's Curious Cat Bakery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Natalia Lima fell in love with croissants during a trip to Paris.

She wasn't a vegan back then.

"Three times a day, I ate croissants," she laughed. "There was no croissant left behind!"

But when she went vegan about 12 years ago, she wasn't ready to give up croissants.

"They have so much butter," she said. "I had to figure out something."

Boy, did she ever.

Lima is the inventive mind behind St. Pete's Curious Cat Bakery, an online bakery that also delivers delicious vegan croissants to shops all over town (Book + Bottle, Black Crow Coffee, Rollin' Oats and more).

She bakes (no butter! no eggs! all inventive vegan ingredients!), she delivers, and she markets.

She's a vegan baker on a clear mission.

"My goal is to have Curious Cat croissants everywhere so vegans will always have an option," she said.