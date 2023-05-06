St. Petersburg woman dead after hit-and-run

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) responded to a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.

According to SPPD, Cassandra Gelineau, 28, of St. Petersburg, was walking from west to east in the south crosswalk at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street South when struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle that fled the scene is a blue 2006 Lexus RX330, which was later found; however, the driver is still unknown.

Gelineau was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.