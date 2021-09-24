St. Petersburg Police searching for missing mom, 16, and 1-month-old baby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Petersburg 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter.

Stacie Montenegro and 1-month-old Aurora were last seen on September 4 in the Williams Park neighborhood.

St. Petersburg Police told ABC Action News they are actively looking for Montenegro and her baby and are extremely concerned for her infant's safety due to Montenegro's age.

Montenegro is described as a Hispanic girl, about 5’2" tall, with wavy dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Montenegro or her baby, or know where they might be found, please call St. Petersburg Police's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

ABC Action News has reached out to the police department to learn who reported Montenegro missing and when.