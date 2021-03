ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police said at 3:49 p.m., police received a call about shots fired and a person injured in front of a home in the 1200 block of Fargo St. South.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway and police said a suspect is not in custody.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.