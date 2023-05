PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) responded to a robbery at an ATM near Central and 2nd Street on Saturday.

Two armed men approached the victim around 3:30 a.m., forcing him to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw multiple times. The men let the victim go without harming him, police say.

SPPD is asking for anyone with any information to contact Pinellas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.