St. Pete structure fire leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say

A structure fire in St. Petersburg left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they arrived at the structure on 5010 22nd Street North around 5:30 a.m. after multiple reports of a "whole house on fire."

When crews found a garage-like building in the backyard with a fire above the trees, they immediately used a large hose line to prevent it from spreading.

While extinguishing the fire, a man was heard yelling for help. Firefighters found him inside an enclosed space within the fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently looking for the cause of the fire.