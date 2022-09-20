St. Pete siblings accused of purposely crashing into motorcyclist in road rage crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A brother and sister in St. Petersburg are accused of purposely crashing into a motorcyclist on Saturday in an incident of road rage, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, remains in extremely critical condition, police said.

St. Pete PD said Narciso Rosario, 32, and his sister Solimar Rosario, 31, are both charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

Police said Narciso was driving a white Lincoln Mercury sedan while Solimar hung out of the window, "taunting" the victim. Narciso then purposely drove into the victim, which caused his motorcycle to go into oncoming westbound traffic and collide head-on with a truck, police said.

The pair then left the scene. Police did not provide information on what led up to the crash.

According to St. Pete PD, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on east Central Avenue, approaching the 5100 block.

Police initially thought the crash was a hit-and-run.