St. Pete Pride is a time to celebrate and boost the local economy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As hundreds of thousands descend on St. Petersburg for this weekend’s festivities, businesses prepare for what they believe could be one of the biggest Pride weekends they’ve ever seen.

“It’s taken on a whole new meaning this year because of everything that is going on in politics because of the bans and hatred that is going around, so its more important than ever that as a community that we come together,” Barbara Banno, co-owner of Salty Nun on Central Avenue told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

“You think business here at Salty Nun will be better this year because people will come out because of what’s happening in the news?” Paluska asked.

“I absolutely do agree it doesn’t matter whether you are LGBTQ, whether you are straight, gay black, white, or Asian it is about celebrating our community, and I think more people are going to come out and say, we love you, we embrace you and be who you are,” Bannon said.

Businesses along Central Avenue are adorned with rainbow flags and banners. Locals tell Paluska people to come to Pride because this community is accepting.

“Pride means a lot more to a lot of people this year,” Scott Grace said. “So, I am looking forward to how the community is going to overcome all the political rhetoric out there so we will survive.”

According to data from Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and their research partner Destination Analysts, last year’s month-long pride festivities brought in a total economic impact of $64.3 million; direct spending generated $38.6 million.

“It’s the happiest place to be, the safest place to be, and just wonderful,” Delia Davidson, the owner of Forever Florida Real Estate on Central Avenue, said. “Being here in grand central is amazing. We are super excited about Pride this weekend. I think living in St. Pete is the best place in the whole country.”