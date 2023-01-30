St. Pete Pickle Ball Association, Parc Center for Disabilities team up on court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Pickle Ball Association is always looking to expand its sport, while the men and women of Parc Center for Disabilities are always looking to expand their horizons. It turns out it was the perfect match.

“Well, the first week was kind of chaotic, and then they went up like five levels every time that they’ve come, so we now have people who are really beginning to learn how to play, and that’s exciting for every one of us,” said Dr. Ed. Carlson with the St. Pete Pickle Ball Association.

Carlson is one of several association members volunteering their time twice a week to teach these men and women how to play the sport.

These players have plenty of opportunities inside the walls of Parc, but out in the community, they often they get overlooked, according to Brian Rothey, Assistant Vice-President of Adult Community Programs.

“Just the joy that it brings to see people blossom, and they are all blossoming. They are all rising up and having fun at the same time,” said Carslon.

“Once you show them the correct methods and what we got going, they really pick it up pretty dog gone quick,” said fellow coach Bill Gerczak.

Parc said they’ve seen the play on the court carry over to other areas of life like confidence, teamwork and following directions.

“After that first practice, the excitement, the energy, just walking back to our program was through the roof,” said Rothey.

The ultimate goal for these coaches is to put together a team that can compete in the Special Olympics. These players will tell you they are ready to go for the gold.

“I just love this thing a lot,” said Julio Rivera.

"You guys don’t know if you can do it if you don’t try, you got to try to get up and see if you can do it,” said Holly Digiacomo.

The nonprofit hopes other St. Pete groups see the success of pickleball and offer their own partnerships. All these participants need is a good coach, and they’ll take care of the rest.

“Really having these community partnerships gives us the ability and accessibility to get out into the community and become a part of it just like everybody else,” said Rothey.