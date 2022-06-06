St. Pete PD: Woman charged after intentionally striking bicyclist with car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car on purpose.

According to a release, 18-year-old Breasia Niblack struck a woman on a bicycle in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue South Monday morning. St. Pete PD said the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk when she was struck.

The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and police said the Niblack and the woman knew one another.

Niblack is currently in custody and charged with second degree attempted murder.