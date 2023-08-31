St. Pete officer-involved shooting under investigation; armed robbery suspect in custody

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in St. Petersburg. Officials said no one was injured in the incident, which resulted in the arrest of a man accused of multiple armed robberies.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, which is investigating the shooting, the shooting happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in an alley near the 1500 block of 27th Street South.

Authorities said two undercover detectives were doing surveillance on 22-year-old Tyron Davis, who was suspected of two armed robberies on August 26 and 28.

During the surveillance, officials said the undercover detectives lost contact with Davis. They were then notified that an armed robbery just happened at a Mobile Gas Station on 49th Street North, where the suspect matched Davis' description.

Authorities said in each robbery, the suspect had two guns.

The detectives found Davis on 27th Street South and tried to stop the vehicle he was a passenger in. Authorities said the vehicle drove away, and Davis leaned out of the passenger seat window and fired multiple shots at detectives.

One detective returned fire at Davis, who kept shooting while the vehicle continued to drive away, authorities said.

Authorities said the vehicle eventually crashed in the area of 10th Avenue South and 12th Street, and Davis was arrested.

No one was injured.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.