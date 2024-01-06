St. Pete officer injured by hit-and-run driver

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who injured an officer.

At about 1 a. m., a St. Petersburg police Officer was conducting a traffic stop with lights activated on Interstate-375, west of the 5th Avenue North entrance ramp.

According to police officials, as the officer was getting out of the police vehicle, a white Kia sedan struck the vehicle. The officer was transported to Bayfront Health with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The white Kia failed to stop at the scene and continued westbound. The Kia will have damage to the right side of the vehicle, police officials said.

If anyone has any information regarding the white Kia, contact the police department at 727-893-7780.