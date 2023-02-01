St. Pete Marks Start of Black History Month with Raising of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Flag

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg marked the start of Black History Month Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch helped raise the Dr. Carter G. Woodson flag outside of the municipal building and said it is another example of inclusion within the city.

The start of the historical month was noted, but what may have taken the lead in discussion is preserving black history.

As Governor Ron Desantis pushes to eliminate AP African American studies at schools across the state, advocates for the curriculum said they will not be deterred.

Terri Lipsey Scott is the executive director at the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

She said while the discussions to be had are uncomfortable, they are needed; she said now more than ever.

"My response to that is how uncomfortable are those in the belly of a ship. How uncomfortable were those who were beaten with billy clubs," Scott said.

Scott was joined by others on the steps of city hall Wednesday afternoon. They stood in solidarity and were examples that they and their history will not be silenced.

"I think of the Harriet Tubman's of the world. I think of the Sojourner Truth's of the world. I think of the Fannie Lou Hamer's of the world. I think of the Shirley Chisholm's of the world. Now is my time to stand. It's my responsibility. It is my duty. In fact, the torch has been passed," Scott said.