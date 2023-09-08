St. Pete man arrested on child sex abuse charges, possession of child porn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man faces a litany of charges related to alleged sexual abuse of a child and sexual activity involving animals.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was launched after a woman reported a man she knew assaulted her child.

Detectives identified Kyle Kiley, 28, as the suspect in the initial case.

During the investigation, detectives said they found images of child sexual abuse on Kiley's phone along with images and videos of bestiality.

Kiley is in the Pinellas County Jail where he has been held since his arrest.

He faces charges including lewd and lascivious molestation, promoting sexual performance by a child, possession of child pornography, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and sexual activity involving animals.

If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, please get in touch with Crimes Against Children Detective Paden at 727-582-5714.