St. Pete leaders discuss ways to elevate city name into Tampa Bay Rays deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg city leaders will discuss ways to elevate the city's name as part of the deal for the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

The city’s chief of staff will present options to city council today that aims to give St. Pete recognition for being the home of Tropicana Field. The goal is to increase city's visibility and recognition.

In December, the city council voted not to change the name from Tampa Bay Rays to St. Petersburg Rays. Now city leaders and the Rays are looking to ways they can elevate the name through signage, branding, uniforms, and promotions.

The agenda item says the city will be able to display promotional and public safety announcement on stadium facility signs. The Rays will also work with the MLB to allow St. Petersburg team uniforms during at least one home game a season.

The council will also talk about ways the Rays can work with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater to promote the team and city as a destination. The goal is for St. Pete to get recognition for being the home of Tropicana Field and drive attention and tourism to the city.

Click here to read that agenda item.

City council starts at 9 a.m.