St. Pete father charged with murder after 5-year-old daughter dies from injuries, police said

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested and is facing charges after St. Petersburg police said his 5-year-old daughter died from abuse.

Police said at 1:44 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, officers were called to a house to assist Fire and Rescue on a call for a 5-year-old girl with a head injury.

Doctors later determined that the child had severe head trauma and flesh injuries to her body. She also had scarring all over her body to include bite marks.

The child had surgery that day.

Police arrested her father, William Green, for two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Green was the only adult caregiver in the home during the time the child was injured and there were no other children in the house.

On Monday, March 1, police said the girl died from her injuries this past weekend.

Green is now facing an additional felony charge of first-degree murder and neglect of a child.

This is an ongoing investigation.

