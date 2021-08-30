St. Pete children's book author shares the joy of reading with the community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before there was Tik Tok, there was Mr. Tickity Tok Clock. It’s a series of children’s books created by an 11-year-old in St. Pete. That child is now a student at St. Petersburg College.

“I accredit it to my mother who would read to me while I was in her womb,” said author Davon Miller. “One day I was looking up at the clock at school because I was very bored and I thought that would be an interesting idea for a story.”

Just like that, Mr. Tickity Tok Clock was born. Miller has written and illustrated five books and is working on his sixth.

“They are all centered around this giant red twin bell clock, walking around in blue block shoes, big black bow tie, but at the core of it all it's all about reading,” said Miller.

Miller is now entering his sophomore year at St. Pete College and the adventures keep on ticking.

“Because I was a child I just never outgrew that genre it was always so much fun," he said.

Davon has begun visiting schools, handing out a variety of books to students and often hanging around to read his own.

“Best part, seeing the reaction on the kids' faces every time I go out in the community,” said Miller.

When your star character is a clock and when the book is finished, it’s only fitting that you receive a hand.

“I remember a line of kids walking out they were like, ‘high five, high five, high five,’” said Miller.

Miller saves every thank you note he receives. Who knows, maybe one of the students will become a famous author as well.

“To Mr. Davon from Elija, I love reading thank you,” read Miller reading one of the notes.

The 19-year-old was even recognized in August by the St. Pete City Council.

“And that was honestly a complete surprise to be honored for what I’ve done to help out with the community and help out other people,” said Miller.

He plans to continue impacting kids with his favorite clock until they’re both old-timers.

“Just to keep inspiring the love of reading, keep on writing and keep having a good time with this character,” said Miller.