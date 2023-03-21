St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Tampa Pride Parade will march down the streets of Ybor City this weekend and among the attractions will be a giant rooster. It’s the mascot for St. Pete’s news LGBTQ-friendly bar, Cocktail St. Pete.

“A Bar that’s focused on the gay community that has obviously been turned into a big sensation,” said owner David Fischer, who opened the Central Avenue night club last year.

Fischer always wanted to open a bar where everyone felt welcome.

“And we felt as though there was an opportunity to have more offerings for them and have a safe space where they felt comfortable and a nice place to go and feel like they could be who they were,” said Fischer.

Kaitlyn and Desiree said it’s great to know the local business community sees and hears them.

“Love is love and we couldn’t be happier to live in Tampa Bay and celebrate it with everyone else who lives here as well,” said Kaitlyn Lampasso.

Jerry Hobson said there’s a feeling of camaraderie every time he steps through the door.

“With a lot of stuff that's happening in our society today, you can always come here and feel a sense of protection and a place where you can be yourself and it’s a happy place really,” said Hobson.

Cocktail offers a lot more than just drinks. They are trying to establish a resort-style atmosphere, complete with a swimming pool and hotel, all right on the same property.

“This used to be all weeds here and a side yard and now obviously it’s a space where you can come and enjoy and hang out in the sun and we get straight people as well as gay people,” said Fischer.

Fischer hoped to inspire other members of the LGBTQ community to follow their hearts.

“You don’t really have large corporations doing bars that are focused on the LGBTQ Community so it has to be local business owners who feel comfortable investing this kind of money into a market,” said Fischer.