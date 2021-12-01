Small businesses depend on community shoppers through December

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season could make it or break it for some small businesses. In December, many local shops make most of the profits they depend on to get them through the entire year.

"This is how we’re able to survive for another year," said David Smith, The Hive St. Pete Manager.

The Hive St. Pete is a gallery that sells pottery and other items that local artists make in the back.

"Most artists I know have another job because we only have so many times a year when we’re able to sell our wares," said Smith.

WFTS

Owner Carol Schubert and Smith say since opening last year, the community support, including Shopapalooza during small business Saturday, has been incredible.

"It was amazing, we had so many people coming through and seeing our stuff and taking our stuff home. It was great," said Smith.

According to the American Express Shop Small Impact Survey, nearly 80 percent of businesses say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022.

"Local businesses make their money in December," said Smith.

And just minutes away is "Awakening into Wellness," a healing center offering sound therapy, reiki, massages, life coaching, a Himalayan salt room, and workshops.

"Anytime you shop at small businesses, the money stays in the community, and that is so important rather than going out to chains," said Hope Cuesta, Awakening into Wellness partner.

Small businesses owners say not only can you find something extremely unique by shopping local, but you’re giving more than a gift, you’re giving back to the foundation of the community.

"For us, it's great because you’re helping the brick and mortars, you're helping the practitioners, and you're helping yourself," said Cuesta.