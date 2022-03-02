Skyway Bridge northbound lanes closed Sunday for 10k race

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed Sunday for the annual Skyway 10k race.

The northbound span of the bridge will close at 3:30 a.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. sharp. The southbound lanes will remain open throughout the entire race.

SKYWAY BRIDGE CLOSURE: On Sunday, March 6th the Sunshine Skyway bridge will close to northbound traffic from 3:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The bridge closure is due to the annual Skyway 10K race. Please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/tvyfH6uVXo — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 1, 2022

The Skyway 10K is point-to-point from Manatee County to Pinellas County running northbound. Racers will be bused to the start line on the bridge. Once over the bridge, buses will be waiting at the finish line to take racers back to Tropicana Field.

8,000 runners were allowed to register for the race.