Severe weather causes damage across Tampa Bay

EAST LAKE, Fla. — Severe weather caused damage to several homes throughout a Pinellas County neighborhood on Tuesday.

Haley Tibbitts watched from a window as the storm moved through the area. She saw her home's pool enclosure fly into the air.

"The wind picks up, and our cage falls in, and it launches over our house. It was just so crazy just to see. Gladly everything is OK. We called our neighbors," she said.

Several homeowners in East Lake Woodlands reported damage. At least five neighbors lost their pool enclosures. Neighbors say Mother Nature uprooted trees and tossed around branches.

Neighbors living on Turtle Creek Circle discovered pool cages in their backyard from their neighbor's home.

Patrick Herndon has lived in the neighborhood for 21 years.

"I've never been in a tornado. It did sound like a freight train. It really does, and that's where I go, OK, we're in it, and I was a little scared that time," said Patrick Herndon.

No one was injured. Neighbors believe it was a tornado that caused all the damage.

"My neighbors across the away there, I don't know them because we're far away, but everybody came running outside of their houses, yelling across the pond, are you OK? Are you OK? It was great to see the love people you don't know, but they're your neighbors. It was something else, to be quite honest with you," said Herndon.

