Sculptors prepare to show off creations at Sugar Sands Festival

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pier 60 Sugar Sands festival is set to kick off in Clearwater on Friday, with sculptors already in town preparing their creations.

This year's theme is "Blast From the Past," with 14 world-class sculptors creating pieces related to every decade from the 1950's to the 1990's.

The festival will feature a 21,000-square-foot structure along with free live music, fireworks, and sand sculpting classes.

The event will be open to the public beginning Friday, April 7th, and run through Sunday, April 23rd.