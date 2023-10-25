SCUBAnauts lead next generation of marine biologists

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is already one of the best states in the country when it comes to scuba diving, but there is a non-profit organization that’s taking it one step further. They are inspiring the next generation of marine biologists.

Brooklyn Butler, 16, and John Humphreys, 15, are two of 70 current SCUBAnauts creating a wave of change when it comes to protecting and exploring the environment.

“Our mission is to build character and leadership in students 12-18 through scientific diving and other research opportunities,” said Katie Cooper, Chief Operating Officer for SCUBAnauts International.

What started with one chapter in Tarpon Springs in 2001 has now grown to six chapters across Florida and into Georgia, all running on donations and volunteers.

“I found it was a great way to give back to the community, to be involved in research, and to foster that same passion in another generation of divers and scientists,” said Cooper.

Three to four times a month, these students, armed with the latest in research equipment and tools, go diving with a specific mission and goal.

“Right now, I’m currently monitoring water temperatures and how it is affecting our Florida Keys and also learning about how our oceans work, so the physics behind it, how the tides work, how they interact with the moon, stuff you wouldn’t learn in a normal classroom, very hands-on,” said Butler.

“It's such a great age group to work with. They are smart. They have a lot of great ideas,” said Cooper.

“I’ve learned how to be a better diver, a more aware diver. I’ve learned to make sure I’m not harming the environment, make sure I’m helping the environment, and I’ve learned so much more about science, coral, fish, how to identify them,” said Humphreys.

Becoming a SCUBAnaut isn’t easy. It takes time, dedication, and hard work, but these teens say it's well worth it.

“SCUBAnauts has shown me that I want to do marine sciences. I actually want to get my Ph.D. and work in marine conservation,” said Butler.

In order to keep the number of SCUBAnauts growing, they continue to depend on the community for financial support. Their annual Fundraising Gala will be on November 4th.

“We always say we don’t want money to be the only reason someone can not participate,” said Cooper. “I love seeing when the students have a breakthrough, whether that is a new diving skill, whether it’s identifying a new fish, or if it’s personal growth.”

For more information on SCUBAnauts International and attending the gala, go here.