Scarehouse Pinellas in Largo is freaking out families to raise donations for the SPCA Tampa Bay

LARGO, Fla. — Scarehouse Pinellas in Largo is freaking out families for a very good cause.

The haunt, which many call one of the very best in Tampa Bay, is raising donations for the SPCA Tampa Bay, the nonprofit animal shelter.

This Friday and Saturday, October 15-16, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., tickets are just $10 with the donation of a cleaning or pet supply.

For the following weekends, tickets are $15 with a donation.

The brainchild of businessman Mike Lowe, this epic haunted house takes about 12 minutes to walk — or run — through. The maze is stuffed full of clowns, zombies and chainsaw-wielding maniacs.

