Russian-American singer organizes protest to support Ukraine

Many groups in Tampa Bay area rally in support of the people of Ukraine.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 18:48:37-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Elona Krasavtseva is a Russian-American singer who lives in St. Pete.

"This is a personal tragedy for me because my family is both in Ukraine and in Russia," said Krasavtseva.

Elona Krasavtseva, a Russian-American singer who lives in St. Pete, organized a protest to support Ukraine.

Krasavtseva was born in Russia, raised in Ukraine, then spent most of her adult life living in Moscow before moving to Florida.

"Of course it is emotional, it is awful," said Krasavtseva.

Krasavtseva said she has two sisters in Ukraine and has only heard from one since Russia's attack. She said many of the people of both countries are like family.

"Russian mothers are sending their sons right now to this awful insane war to fight against their brothers," said Krasavtseva.

She wants the violence to end. That’s why she was one of the organizers of a protest this past weekend where hundreds showed up in St. Pete to show support for Ukraine and protest Russia's invasion.

Hundreds showed up in St. Pete to show support for Ukraine and protest Russia's invasion.

"Everyone in the world needs to unite and recognize him (Mr. Putin) as an international criminal and hold him liable for what he’s doing," said Krasavtseva.

Krasavtseva said she's fearful for her family's safety and won’t rest until the violence is over.

"I love Kyiv. I love the people of Kyiv and I want to do everything to stop this from happening," said Krasavtseva.

Krasavtseva said if you want to know more ways to support Ukraine, check out the "Tampa Bay Supports Ukraine" Facebook group.

