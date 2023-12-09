Road closures planned for Pinellas Park Christmas Parade

Several roadways will be closed today (Saturday) for Pinellas Park’s 50th Annual Christmas Parade. The parade route will run eastbound from 58th Street to U.S. Highway 19 along Park Boulevard. For safety reasons, Park Boulevard will be closed from 66th Street to U.S 19, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department press release. Police officers will begin to close Park Boulevard at 66th Street starting at 12:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

Park Boulevard will remain closed for all eastbound traffic during the parade. It’s expected to re-open at about 11 p.m.

Westbound traffic will not be affected.

All northbound arteries, south of Park Boulevard, will be closed. Motorists are advised to use 70th Avenue for east and west routes. Drivers north of Park Boulevard who plan to travel east and west, are advised to use 78th Avenue.

For north and south travel, residents should use U.S. Highway 19 North, 66th Street, or Belcher Road. Approximate times for roadway closures:

*12:30 p.m. - Closure of eastbound Park Boulevard begins at 66th Street.

* 1:30 p.m. – Eastbound Park Boulevard is closed from 66th Street. to 58th Street.

* 1:45 p.m. - Closure of EB Park Boulevard begins at 49th Street..

* 2:15 p.m. - Eastbound Park Boulevard is closed from 66th Street to 49th Street..

* 2:30 p.m. - Eastbound Park Boulevard is closed from 66th Street. to 40th Street..

The parade will steam live on Facebook by the city of Pinellas Park: at: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.facebook.com/cityofpinellaspark/__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!eaeG6NLDJ3i-sF7ywCXNUHLgKRxYg1Hhz0fJKRP7s21qhAXEMLAL5ym6IjGhozv75ZQgmCWL2weQeOxTXcaNKRg$

For more information about the parade, route information, and road closures, visit: https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.celebratepinellaspark.com__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!eaeG6NLDJ3i-sF7ywCXNUHLgKRxYg1Hhz0fJKRP7s21qhAXEMLAL5ym6IjGhozv75ZQgmCWL2weQeOxTgFK0K4U$