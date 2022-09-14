Rising commercial rents make it difficult for a local business to find a new home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete in 1953 was known to be much different than the city it is today.

For one, it was known as the “sleep town.” That’s also the year Delma Nichols Booth moved her thriving downtown florist shop —“Delma’s, The Flower Booth” — to the Kenwood neighborhood. It’s been on the corner of 5th Ave. N and 25th St. North since then.

“Back then there were a few businesses here, but mostly a neighborhood,” owner Stephanie Anderson said. “It’s not a historic neighborhood. We’re proud to be here.”

Booth was Anderson’s aunt. She inherited the business after Booth died.

“I started here when I was 15,” she said. “I was in high school, yeah it’s been a big part of my life.”

Unfortunately, after nearly 70 years here, Delma’s has to move. The property owner to a developer. The owner is now planning to build condos there.

Anderson said she was shocked when the new owner walked in one day telling her she had to be out in 15 days.

“It was a little surreal.”

She said she knew there would come a time when they might have to move, but not this soon.

“I mentioned to the owner if I have to leave in 15 days, I’m going to have to close the business,” she said his response was a relief.

“He was against that,” she said. “He said we’re going to help you. that gave me a little more hope.”

The new owner is letting her stay until September 30th so she can find a new location. The issue is “the cost of the rent.”

The current building is 3,752-square-foot. They have a walk-in freezer, the main floral room, a wedding section, and the design room where they create all of the floral arrangements. To get a building that size or comparable, Anderson said it could cost her $1,000 to $2,000 more a month.

“If it was feasible for me to buy, I would buy,” she said. “It’s almost cheaper to buy than to rent nowadays.”

The other issue is space. There are not really many locations that meet her size requirements, and none in the Kenwood area.

According to data from the county, there are about 20 properties the same size as Delma’s. The average rental price is $24.36 per square foot.

Delma isn’t alone. It’s the same for small businesses across the Tampa Bay area, even those who don’t have to find a new location. According to the county, rent prices for retail spaces are up across the board.

But, Anderson said she has no plans to close down. She is determined to find a new location in St. Petersburg for all of her customers.

“Our customers are like family to us,” she said.