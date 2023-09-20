Rays fans react to new $1.3 billion stadium proposal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite being one of the best teams on the field, the Tampa Bay Rays are among the worst teams regarding attendance, but the franchise is hoping a new stadium changes that.

Before Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, there was a buzz around Tropicana Field.

Rays fans across Tampa Bay and beyond were talking about the new $1.3 billion stadium proposal, part of an 86-acre multi-use-development in the Historic Gas Plant District.

“The visiting team has at least 50% of the fan base. It’s sad. Good product on the field, but the fan base is very lackluster,” said Drew Fabian.

Drew and his son drove in from Ocala for the game. It’s a special treat.

He said they typically go to two games a year, but with a new stadium, that number will increase.

“Yeah, I think so, especially at first, exciting, some buzz around it,” said Fabian.

While Alex Hernandez attends almost every game, he’s a season ticket holder.

“We’ve got a great team, just not a great stadium. I love coming here, but I think this is going to really bring people in,” said Hernandez.

Alex also says, new stadium or not, they still need to cater to fans who live on the other side of the bay.

“My hope is that a ferry will be utilized from Riverview or Brandon or maybe some kind of discount on using the Selmon, which is how I get here,” said Hernandez.

Season ticket holders Joseph and Jessica McMahan are excited but also have concerns.

“I mean, it’s going to be really expensive. The Rays fan in me loves that we have this new stadium. The taxpayer in me, there is a lot of things that could use money, teachers could be paid more, our roads, our drainage could be better,” said Joseph.

While other fans were drinking a celebratory beverage, it appears their favorite team isn’t going anywhere.

Tom Organ of Tarpon Springs said he was never worried.

“I always felt that this area was one of the best areas. The other cities didn’t have as much to offer,” said Organ.

