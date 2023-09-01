Portions of Pier 60 closed due to Hurricane Idalia damage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Portions of Clearwater Beach's Pier 60 will be closed after Hurricane Idalia's storm surge, with the damage mainly affecting the fishing area at the end of the pier.

A section of the pier will remain closed to the public until further notice due to concerns about structural integrity.

The bait shop and the scenic walkway leading up to the fishing area were deemed safe and will remain open. However, fishing will not be allowed on the walkway.

Clearwater Parks and Recreation Department officials said a professional dive team is scheduled to inspect the pilings in the coming days to determine the necessary repairs and restoration efforts to reopen the fishing pier.