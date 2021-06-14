Police searching for driver who threw kitten out of window, ran it over

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police is searching for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Levis Ave.

Officers were informed the driver of a pick-up truck threw a small yellow kitten out of the driver's side window and then ran the kitten over.

When officers arrived, they found the kitten dead from its injuries.

The vehicle was described as a blue older model pick-up truck with a ladder rack and black and yellow totes hanging from it.

If anyone has any information on the incident, contact Detective Lara Scarpati of the Tarpon Springs Police Department at (727) 938-2849.