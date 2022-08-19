Police: Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash in Largo that left a bicyclist in critical condition on Thursday night.

Largo Police said the crash happened at the intersection of NB Frontage Road at 142nd Ave. North around 8:15 p.m. Police said the bicyclist was traveling north in the bike lane, passing through the intersection, when an SUV made a right turn onto NB Frontage Road. According to Police, the SUV hit the bike causing the bicyclist to fall off.

Largo Police said the bicyclist was transported to an area hospital and treated for life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.