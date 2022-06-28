LARGO, Fla. — Doctors, nurses and patients at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo experienced an emotional moment Tuesday as a Pinellas County woman left the hospital for the first time in six months after battling heart and organ failure alongside COVID-19.

Sheremane Davis wanted to share her story of recovery to inspire others to keep fighting whatever they’re up against too. Last year, Davis started having kidney issues, but it wasn’t until she went to the hospital that she found out her heart was only pumping at 26%.

In December 2021, her condition took a turn for the worse and she was admitted to HCA Florida Largo Hospital unable to breathe. Medical teams placed a trach in her neck. Unfortunately, her condition continued to worsen leading to multi-symptom organ failure.

“She faced death essentially,” explained Dr. Stephanie Webb.

Just as doctors planned to operate and put in a left ventricular assistive device to help Davis’ heart pump, Davis came down with COVID-19.

WFTS Sheremane Davis leaves her rehab facility after six months of treatment

“They told me I had it and I was like wow one more thing to add to a lot of the stuff I’m already going through, but I got through that and I’ve gotten through a lot,” Davis explained.

Davis kept fighting by drawing on strength from her family. She learned to walk and talk again with the help of physical therapy.

Dr. Lisa Magliarditi was one of the people who helped Davis to become stronger.

“When she first got here, she needed a lot of help to stand up and get in and out of bed. She was walking only about 20 feet - not very far. Now, she is walking 200 feet, climbing up and down stairs and she has made significant progress,” Dr. Magliarditi said with a smile.

Ivory and John Davis, Shermane’s parents say they couldn’t be prouder of their daughter.

WFTS

“I feel almost like the day when she was born. Considering what we all went through and to see her now—it’s unbelievable,” John Davis said with emotion.

All that hard work led up to the moment on Tuesday when she was finally released from the hospital and able to go home. She walked out of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo as her nurses and doctors lined up alongside of her and cheered.

Davis couldn’t wait to get home to her children, ages 20, 11, and 8.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from my children,” she said with a sigh.

Dr. Webb was swept up in the moment as she watched her patient leave the hospital.

“Every day going into her room, I was her cheerleader, and knowing she is doing this well and able to get home to her young children and being able to hold them again, it brings tears to my eyes,” she added.

Davis said that even when the odds are stacked up; her story is living proof that you should fight.

“There might be somebody out there that’s wanting to give up and you’ve got to let them know don’t give up. Build that strength,” she added.