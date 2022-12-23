Pinellas woman charged with attempted murder after bar shooting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a woman was charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a bar Thursday night.

According to PCSO, deputies were dispatched to Doubles Sports Bar for a reported shooting. They found a 28-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her back and a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

PCSO said both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to detectives, through their investigation, they were able to identify the suspect as Dekena Talbert, 24, who fled the scene in a vehicle that was found shortly after the shooting.

Deputies arrested Talbert and learned that one of the victims and Talbert were engaged in an argument before Talbert attempted to shoot the victims.

PCSO said Talbert admitted to the shootings and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. She was charged with three counts of attempted felony murder.