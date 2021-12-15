Watch
Pinellas Park Police search for man accused of sexually battering patient at care facility

William Cease, 63, worked as an LPN
Pinellas Park Police
William Cease, 63, pictured in 2018
Posted at 7:43 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 07:43:47-05

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are searching for a man that officers say sexually battered a vulnerable patient at a local care facility.

Police say William Cease, 63, was found partially undressed while inappropriately touching a patient at the Care Center of Pinellas Park.

Cease worked at the center as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) since April 2019.

According to police, another employee walked in on Cease assaulting the 69-year-old woman. Investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).

