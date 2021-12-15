Pinellas Park Police search for man accused of sexually battering patient at care facility

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are searching for a man that officers say sexually battered a vulnerable patient at a local care facility.

Police say William Cease, 63, was found partially undressed while inappropriately touching a patient at the Care Center of Pinellas Park.

Cease worked at the center as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) since April 2019.

According to police, another employee walked in on Cease assaulting the 69-year-old woman. Investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).