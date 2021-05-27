Pinellas Park CrossFit offers open Memorial Day workout to complete #MurphChallenge

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A gym in Pinellas Park is hosting an open workout on Memorial Day that's open to everyone and honors a veteran at the same time.

Earnest Tyson, the head trainer at CrossFit Stone Dragon, says the gym is inviting people to complete the Murph Challenge.

"It doesn’t matter what skill level you are, this is one of the roughest workouts ever created," Tyson said.

The workout is named after fallen Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan in 2005.

In 2014, the challenge became the official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since then, more than $1,250,000 has been raised, according to the challenge's website.

The workout is simple but incredibly challenging. It consists of a 2-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats.

"We just want you to come out and pay them back, you may not have met that person in actual life, we want you to come out and try and do a workout to try and honor that person," Tyson said. "That’s why it’s so big to me because I’ve lost members over there. So in order to honor those guys, we’ve put together some works, they have shed blood for you, so come out and shed some sweat for them, that’s all I’m asking!"

Click here for more information.