Pinellas nonprofit urgently needs diapers, wipes and toiletries after Idalia

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit in Pinellas County said it's in urgent need of diapers, wipes, toiletries and more after flooding from Hurricane Idalia severely impacted the area.
Babycycle said on Facebook its director's home was hit hard by surge waters and that Shore Acres and the surrounding areas were devastated by flooding.
"We have rallied for several disasters in the past; but we are asking you now to help us rally here at home," the nonprofit said online.
The nonprofit said its warehouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for any volunteers who want to help get supplies together. It's located at 6511 43rd Street #1811 in Pinellas Park.
The nonprofit is also asking for donations, with the top needs being:
- Size three diapers and pull-ups
- Baby wipes and hand sanitizer
- Hotel and full-size toiletries
- Toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant
- Hand soap and dish soap
- New underwear and socks (for children and adults)
Donations can be bought online at Amazon here, or monetary donations can be made here.
Donation drop-off locations:
- Luxe Properties International, LLC and JAS Engineering 5913 Carrier St. North | St. Petersburg, FL 33714
- Mark Dayton, Realtor 3185 4th St. N I St. Petersburg, FL 33703
- Call if no answer- (727) 420-8564
- Melissa Ems Insurance Agency 3446 49th St North | St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- Arnold Jewelers 12293 Seminole Blvd I Largo, FL 33778
- AquaStone Nails & Spa 411 S. Belcher Road | Clearwater, FL. 33765
- Fidelity National Title 1155 Pasadena Ave 5 | South Pasadena, Fl. 33707
- Northeast Pediatrics 431 Southwest Blvd N I St Petersburg, FL 33703
- Thank You Mama 1511 4th Street N I St Petersburg, FL 33704
- Stewart Title 5721 4th Street N, St Petersburg, FL 33703
- Empower Salon 1506 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
- Paradise Lutheran Church 10255 Paradise Blvd, Treasure Island, FL 33706, FL 33781