Pinellas nonprofit urgently needs diapers, wipes and toiletries after Idalia

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit in Pinellas County said it's in urgent need of diapers, wipes, toiletries and more after flooding from Hurricane Idalia severely impacted the area.

Babycycle said on Facebook its director's home was hit hard by surge waters and that Shore Acres and the surrounding areas were devastated by flooding.

"We have rallied for several disasters in the past; but we are asking you now to help us rally here at home," the nonprofit said online.

The nonprofit said its warehouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for any volunteers who want to help get supplies together. It's located at 6511 43rd Street #1811 in Pinellas Park.

The nonprofit is also asking for donations, with the top needs being:



Size three diapers and pull-ups

Baby wipes and hand sanitizer

Hotel and full-size toiletries

Toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant

Hand soap and dish soap

New underwear and socks (for children and adults)

Donations can be bought online at Amazon here, or monetary donations can be made here.

Donation drop-off locations:

