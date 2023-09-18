Watch Now
Pinellas leaders, insurance experts host hurricane insurance webinar

Those experts are hosting a webinar to help people navigate the insurance side of recovery after Hurricane Idalia.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) crews have been busy with Hurricane Idalia rescue and response efforts throughout the city.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 06:29:13-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been more than two weeks since Hurricane Idalia ripped through our coastal communities, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

As people work to rebuild and recover, local insurance experts are stepping in to help in Pinellas County.

On Monday, Sept 18, those experts are hosting a webinar to help people navigate the insurance side of recovery. They'll go over tips to properly asses risk, available insurance policies, how to document storm damage, and how to manage the claims process.

Click here to register for the insurance webinar.

You can access more recovery resources and information at one of the Disaster Recovery Programs. They are open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at The Centre at Palm Harbor and at the Enoch Davis Center in St. Pete.

You can also apply for a low-interest loan. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans starting at 2.5% for Pinellas homeowners and 4% for businesses to make repairs from the hurricane. Click here to apply.

Apply under SBA declaration #18118.

