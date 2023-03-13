Pinellas Deputy involved in a shooting at 60th Avenue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla—Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was involved in a shooting.

The 911 call was dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to 6371 60th Avenue.

The Pinellas County deputy was transported to Bayfront Health. His condition has not been released.

The investigation of the shooting has been turned over to the Deadly Use of Force Taskforce which will be represented by St. Petersburg Police.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

