Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas Deputy involved in a shooting at 60th Avenue

Deputy Involved Shooting Pinellas.jpg
Chad Mills
Deputy Involved Shooting Pinellas.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 21:23:06-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla—Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was involved in a shooting.

The 911 call was dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to 6371 60th Avenue.

The Pinellas County deputy was transported to Bayfront Health. His condition has not been released.

The investigation of the shooting has been turned over to the Deadly Use of Force Taskforce which will be represented by St. Petersburg Police.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.